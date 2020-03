NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An albino deer was spotted frolicking with some deer friends in Brentwood this week.

Viewer Natalie Simmons and friend Ashley Summerford captured the beautiful creature off Concord Road near Sunset Road.

Simmons told News 2 she first thought it was a goat in the field with the other deer until they stopped to take a video.

If you spot something newsworthy, send it to pix@wkrn.com and we might use your photo on our broadcasts and online!