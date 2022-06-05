JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Officials with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) responded to an ATV accident on Saturday afternoon.

ALEA spokesperson, Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey, says that officers responded to the accident about 10 miles north of Princeton in Jackson County near the 24 mile marker on Alabama 65.

Bailey says that the driver, Jason S. Hall, 42, of Huntland, Tennessee, was killed when his ATV left the road and hit a tree. Hall was pronounced dead on the scene.

ALEA is continuing to investigate.