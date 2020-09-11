Small plane disappears from radar in Alabama

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Emergency Management Agency confirmed a small plane has disappeared from radar Thursday.

According to EMA officials, the plane was last seen in the Union and Aurora part of the county. That’s an area northeast of Birmingham.

A command was set up near a church in the area and multiple crews have gathered hours after this was first reported.

According to officials on scene, the call came in around 8:30 p.m. Thursday about a possible plane down and on fire. When crews arrived to the area, they worked to pin the pilot’s phone and that’s what they’ve been using to try and find the aircraft.

