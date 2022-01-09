MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Sources say a Huntsville Police (HPD) officer was charged with capital murder after shooting his pregnant girlfriend in the head at an apartment complex in Madison.

Police say the incident involved HPD officer David McCoy, 28, who was off-duty at the time and has been placed on administrative leave, pending a death investigation.

Law enforcement sources say McCoy shot his girlfriend in the head while she was inside a parked car at Weston Ridge Apartments in Madison.

A family member identified the victim as 26-year-old Courtney Spraggins. The family member said the two were confirmed to be in a relationship and McCoy knew Spraggins was seven months pregnant with his child.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Spraggins’ family with funeral expenses.

Police say the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is looking into the “incident.”

On Saturday afternoon, Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill said an autopsy will be ordered for the victim, based on preliminary findings. The autopsy will be performed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences of Huntsville Regional Laboratory on Monday, January 10.

Sources say McCoy worked as a courtesy officer at the apartment complex. McCoy allegedly told dispatch the woman had committed suicide.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they noticed a photo of McCoy in the vehicle. Sources say investigators found text messages on the victim’s phone providing more detail on what led to the incident.

SBI released a statement Friday night saying they responded to the death investigation around 11 a.m. at the request of HPD. The same day, SBI Investigators charged McCoy with “Capital Murder – of a person in a vehicle.”

McCoy remains in the Madison County Jail with no bond.

Once the investigation is complete, SBI will turn the findings over to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story.