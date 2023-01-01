(NewsNation) — An airline employee in Alabama is dead after an industrial incident on New Year’s Eve, according to the Montgomery Regional Airport.

A tweet posted shortly after 6 p.m. on the official account for the airport said that “around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased,” the tweet continued.

The worker was reportedly on the ramp of a parked regional carrier flight, Envoy Air, at the time of the incident. The airline was closed after the incident, and two people briefed on the matter said they believe the employee was killed in an accident involving one of the airplane’s engines, according to Reuters.

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines, said Wade A. Davis, executive director of Montgomery Regional Airport. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

The flight was scheduled to depart for Dallas Fort Worth International Airport but was canceled after the incident, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

Normal operations at the airport have since resumed, but all flights were grounded until about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The deceased employee has not yet been named and the circumstances of the death have not been released, as the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are now investigating.