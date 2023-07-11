PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — Parrish Police Department is searching for a 9-month-old baby girl who was reportedly kidnapped from the area Monday evening.

Harlow Darby Freeman was taken at around 6:50 p.m. from a residence on Crest Avenue. The child has brown hair, blue eyes and weighs approximately 20 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye onesie and light pink shorts. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

A suspect vehicle is described by police as a white 2009 Lexus RX350 with tag number 3880AR8. The vehicle has damage on its rear passenger side and appears to be taped with clear tape.

Freeman’s aunt, Melinda Hutchison, said Harlow was asleep in a car her father was driving when he stopped at a friend’s house and went inside. When he returned the car and baby were gone.

The family is offering a $5,000 reward for the child’s safe return.

“I hope whoever has her, I mean, I hope they’re taking care of her. I mean, she’s nine months old and, you know, I just know that sometimes money talks. And, so, maybe if somebody is offered money and they know something, they will say something,” Hutchison said.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is urged to call the Parrish Police Department at 205-686-9991 or 911.