Abducted 3-year-old found in Chattanooga, 13-year-old girl still missing

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office says that 3-year-old Jacobey Stewart has been found after being abducted earlier Thursday.

13-year-old Emilia Newman was considered the abductor of Jacobey and has not yet been located by authorities.

PREVIOUS STORY:

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT/WKRN) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama needs help finding a missing 3-year-old believed to have been abducted by a 13-year-old.

The Sheriff’s Office said Emilia Newman, 13, ran away and took a neighbor’s child, 3-year-old Jacobey Stewart, with her. The Sheriff’s office said the two went missing at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday from Griffin Street in Powell, Alabama.

ALEA has issued an AMBER Alert. If you have any information about this missing person, contact the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office at (256) 845-3801 or call 911.

The Sheriff’s Office said Jacobey takes medicine daily for his kidneys and still wear diapers due to medical issues.

Jacobey was last seen wearing a red shirt with black and white stripes down the arms, black sweatpants, and gray shoes.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the two are traveling in a 2006 Light Green Mercury Mariner with tag number 28BK859. Authorities do not know the direction they are traveling in, but Newman has run away to the Scottsboro, Alabama and Chattanooga, Tennessee area in the past.

The Sheriff’s Office said Newman in 5’3″ with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about where they could be, call the DeKalb County, Alabama Sheriff’s Office at (256) 845-3801.