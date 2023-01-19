HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — A Hazel Green woman was found dead during a welfare check, then her husband and children were found dead a short time later in Tennessee, according to authorities.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said deputies went to a home on Chelle Mill Lane around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check on 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore. When they went inside they discovered she was dead.

Her exact cause of death or how long she had been dead are pending autopsy results.

Investigators learned that her husband, 46-year-old Jamie Lepore and their two sons, 9-year-old Jesse and 11-year-old Sean hadn’t been seen recently.

Authorities were able to determine a “possible location” for Jamie Lepore in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and contacted police there for assistance in finding him and the two children.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) and our sister station WKRN, officers went to a home in the 2400 block of Cason Lane in an effort to find Jamie Lepore. While those officers were talking with a tenant outside, they heard several gunshots come from inside the home.

MPD officers entered the home to find Jamie, Jesse and Sean dead after what appeared to be a murder-suicide.

(Murfreesboro Police Dept.)

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner released the following statement:

“It is truly a tragic situation to lose an entire family, especially in this manner. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims.”

Investigators with the MCSO are continuing to work with the MPD to piece together all of the details as well as a timeline of events.