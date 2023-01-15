TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning near University Boulevard and left a woman dead.

Michael Davis, 20, of Maryland, and Darius Miles, 21, of Washington D.C., were both charged with murder and are being held in jail without bond. Miles was a student and member of the University of Alabama basketball team.

According to authorities, officers from UAPD and TPD arrived at the Walk of Champions following calls of a shooting around 1:45 a.m. A car had stopped once the police were spotted.

Inside the car, along with the driver, was 23-year-old Jamea Harris, 23, of Birmingham, who had been shot to death.

The driver reported that the vehicle had been shot into, adding that he had also returned fire in self-defense and may have hit a suspect.

It was determined that the shooting had occurred at the 400 block of Grace Street off of University Boulevard.