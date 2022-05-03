LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WKRN) – An Alabama correction officer has now been labeled a wanted fugitive along with an escaped inmate out of Lauderdale County.

The U.S. Marshals Services has offered up a reward up to $15,000 for information leading to their capture, including $10,000 for the inmate and $5,000 for the officer.

Investigators believe 56-year-old Vicky White helped Casey White escape from Jail. They are not related.

Casey White was being held behind bars accused of stabbing a man to death in September of 2020. He was charged with capital murder. Plus, he was already serving time for a 2015 crime spree that involved a home invasion, carjacking and police chase.

Authorities believe Vicky White, a correctional officer at the jail, helped him escape from Lauderdale County April 29.

Officials added that Vicky White sold her home a month ago and was supposed to retire on the day the two disappeared.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call law enforcement or leave an anonymous tip.

You can call the USMS Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102. Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the U.S. Marshals Tip App.