Breaking News
Cyntoia Brown released from prison

Alabama woman says she defended herself with hot grease

News

by: WZDX web staff

Posted: / Updated:

DECATUR, Ala. (WZDX) — No charges will be filed against a woman who poured hot grease on a man during a domestic dispute.

Decatur police responded to the call Thursday on Wimberley Drive in Decatur. When officers arrived, they found Larondrick Macklin with burns on his face.

The victim told officers Macklin entered her house with a gun and she defended herself with a pot of hot grease. Macklin was treated at a hospital.

He is charged with domestic violence and burglary and is being held at the to the Morgan County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar