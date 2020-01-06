Alabama Quarterback to enter 2020 NFL draft

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) looks to throw during the first half of an NCAA college football gameagainst New Mexico State, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, AL (AP)– Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says he is entering 2020 NFL draft, skipping his senior season.

Tagovailoa is recovering from season-ending hip surgery and has not played since being injured at Mississippi State on Nov. 16. He had surgery two days later.

Tagovailoa is a junior and considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the country. He seemed a likely top-five NFL draft pick before the injury. The severity of the injury makes his value more uncertain, though doctors who have treated him have said a full recovery is expected.