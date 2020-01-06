Alabama Quarterback to enter 2020 NFL draft

TUSCALOOSA, AL (AP)– Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says he is entering 2020 NFL draft, skipping his senior season.
Tagovailoa is recovering from season-ending hip surgery and has not played since being injured at Mississippi State on Nov. 16. He had surgery two days later.
Tagovailoa is a junior and considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the country. He seemed a likely top-five NFL draft pick before the injury. The severity of the injury makes his value more uncertain, though doctors who have treated him have said a full recovery is expected.