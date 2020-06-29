Alabama mayor resigns after Facebook post on Crimson Tide’s support of BLM

Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts with Evan Neal #73 after fumbling the ball during the first half against the LSU Tigers in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WIAT) — The mayor of a small Alabama city has resigned after complaining online about the University of Alabama football team’s support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Mark Chambers stated in a Facebook post Saturday that he no longer will support the Crimson Tide program or head coach Nick Saban.

“I got several Alabama pictures for sale,” Chambers posted. “Nick Sabin (sic) and the Crimson Tide is done in my opinion. I’ll post them tomorrow.”

According to AL.com, Chambers said he is getting rid of the pictures because of Alabama’s “sorry” political views, adding in the post, “When you put Black lives before all lives they can kiss my a–.”

The post was no longer found Sunday.

“In this moment in history, we can’t be silent.” pic.twitter.com/YF4ndJSpa0 — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) June 25, 2020

Carbon Hill city officials have scheduled a special meeting Wednesday to discuss it. The city, located outside Birmingham, has about 2,000 people.

Chambers faced scrutiny last year for writing about “killing out” gay and transgender people. Chambers initially denied that comment but later apologized.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.