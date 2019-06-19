Alabama man who mowed lawns for vets in all 50 states returns home

(CNN) — A man who received national recognition for traveling the country to mow veterans’ lawns is back home in Alabama.

Rodney Smith Jr. was mowing an elderly woman’s lawn for free when news cameras caught up with him this week.

He just got home from doing this around the U.S., tweeting along the way.

“I just finished my 50 state tour. I traveled all 50 states mowing free lawns for veterans as a way of thanking them for their service and my last two states, Delta Airlines sponsored my trip to Alaska and Hawaii. I’m very grateful for them,” Smith said. “It was a beautiful experience just to meet all the different veterans and the different branches and hear their stories. Some went to World War II some went to Vietnam some went to Afghanistan and just hearing all their stories is kind of amazing. I believe if one serves their country you know we should put them up up here, high, and I come across so many veterans that struggle to get their lawn mowed and that should be the least of a veteran’s worries.”

Smith said he plans to take his good deeds to every continent and will also shovel snow and rake leaves for those in need.

He has continued to encourage kids to mow free lawns for the elderly, disabled, single moms and veterans.

“It doesn’t have to be lawn mowing. It could be some other way. But my way of giving back is with lawn mowing. And I hope to encourage others to get out there and make a difference one lawn at a time.”