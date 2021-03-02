Alabama man leads authorities on multi-state chase ending in crash

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A shooting suspect led authorities on a chase through Tennessee and into Alabama that ended in a head-on collision on I-65.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired on Cedar Hurst Lane around 3:36 p.m. Monday.

Adam Taylor, 25 reportedly shot a person in Pulaski and deputies found the car he was driving at the intersection of Highway 64 and Highway 31, where he failed to stop for authorities.

Taylor fled from deputies, driving in fields along Vertafore and Sheila Frost Drive, returning to the southbound lanes of Highway 31.

Taylor was driving in an extremely reckless and dangerous manner, exceeding speeds of 120 mph and passing other drivers recklessly while tossing items out the windows.

Taylor hit a car on Highway 31 near the Elkton Boat Ramp, causing minor damage. Elkton Police are investigating.

Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to assist, deploying spike strips at Highway 31, Exit 1. However, Taylor swerved and avoided the strips, continuing onto I-65 towards Alabama.

Alabama State Troopers and Limestone County Sheriff’s Deputies took over the pursuit at the state line.

LCSO deputies attempted to set down spikes at Exit 354, but Taylor exited I-65 and attempted to re-enter the highway head-on, where he struck a Dodge Ram with an elderly couple inside. The couple sustained minor injuries, were taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital, and were released.

Taylor was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital for treatment and is now at the Limestone County Detention Center.

In Limestone County, he was charged with attempting to elude, reckless driving, and second-degree assault.

His bond on the Limestone County charges was set at $4,500.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office has issued warrants for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, evading arrest, felon in possession of a handgun, and reckless endangerment.

Elkton Police have also issued warrants for aggravated assault, reckless driving, vandalism, and leaving the scene, all related to the wreck near the Elkton Boat Ramp.

One person suffered a gunshot wound to the upper thigh in Pulaski, and was taken to Vanderbilt in stable condition.