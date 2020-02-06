Live Now
Alabama family says 4-year-old died due to complications from the flu

News

by: Dana Winter

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The father of a 4-year-old girl said his daughter, Anna Kate Wilkerson, passed away over the weekend due to complications from the flu. At this point, the Alabama Department of Public Health has not confirmed the death as flu-related.

News 5 spoke with Kevin Wilkerson, the father of the girl, who said both Anna Kate and his son Fisher tested positive for Influenza Type A. He said as of now, he said Fisher is doing better, and the family hopes he will be out of the hospital soon.

In a Facebook post, Anna Kate’s father Kevin Wilkerson said in part, “We really don’t know how to say or do this, but as many of you know, we lost our precious baby girl, our big helper, Anna Kate, due to complications from the flu. She was the star in our families solar system, no one was pulled in by her personality more, than her little brother Fisher.”

Photo of Wilkerson family from GoFundMe page

A GoFundMe page has been created for funeral expenses for the young girl. Her obituary says that Anna Kate was a K3 student at UMS-Wright Preparatory School. Kevin’s Facebook post thanks the UMS-Wright community and the community of Mobile for all of the support given to the family.

The obituary shows Anna Kate Wilkerson’s funeral will take place on Sunday, February 9, at Christ United Methodist Church in Mobile. The visitation is scheduled for 12:30 P.M. The service is scheduled for 2:00 P.M.

Full post below:

