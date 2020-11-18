Airport Authority approves redevelopment plan for John C. Tune Airport

John C. Tune Airport Updates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The John C. Tune Airport is getting some upgrades, according to a release from The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) Board of Commissioners.

The plans will expand, upgrade and replace facilities destroyed during the March 3 tornado.

The approval gives the green light to begin the design and portions of the plan.

In total, the project will cost about $43 million dollars and the initial phase is expected to be done by late summer of 2022.

