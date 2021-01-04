Airbnb burglaries persist in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Those managing Nashville Airbnb’s are wondering when they’ll get a break from the break-ins.

We first told you about the problem months ago, when multiple TVs were taken from properties between 25th and 31st Avenue North.

A serial burglary suspect has since been charged in three North Nashville break-ins, according to Metro police. Police said 50-year-old Darren Hardemon has been convicted of burglary at least 10 times since 1993. He was arrested again Saturday for three residential break-ins, including two break-ins in the 600 block of 27th Avenue North in August and another in the 2000 block of 9th Avenue North on May 5.

Now, the problem is growing on 11th Avenue South. Chris Muscatello said several properties in the area have been hit, some, multiple times.

“It’s just what they do every night.. pull around on door knobs.. it’s ridiculous,” Muscatello said.

The latest happened on January 2 when guests reportedly left their Airbnb and came back to their suitcases opened and ransacked. Their cash, jewelry, and other personal items were all gone.

Thankfully, a neighboring camera caught a suspect lurking around and running away after allegedly committing the crime.

Just a couple of days prior, Muscatello said a gun was stolen from another guest while he was upstairs sleeping. Guests’ cars have also been broken into.

“It’s not something you’d expect to be dealing with as a Nashville resident and it’s not something you should deal with,” Muscatello said. “We’ve got out-of-town guests putting much-needed dollars into our local economy and we have a certain group of residents here that are continually targeting these guests by breaking into their cars, their houses.”



The homeowners association over Muscatello’s property has now raised dues by $100 per month, per house, all to hire a security guard. But Muscatello says the problem is deeper than the petty and continuous break-ins.

“Of course we’ve seen a massive decline in tourism we need every guest that we can have,” Muscatello said. “We’re facing adversity at all angles, right now we have property tax increase, massive decline in tourism these local business owners are hurting and this crime and these continual attacks from these bad actors just aren’t helping anything.”

At last check, MNPD said there have been no arrests in the most recent break in. Officers processed the scene for fingerprints, but didn’t find anything reliable.

If you have any information, call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.