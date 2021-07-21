Air Quality Alert in effect for Middle Tennessee Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Air Quality Alert has been issued Wednesday for portions of Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky due to wildfire smoke from the western U.S.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation issued the Code Orange Health Advisory for multiple Tennessee counties, including the cities of Nashville, Murfreesboro, Clarksville and Columbia, among others.

Hopkinsville and Cadiz in southern Kentucky are also included in the alert, as well as portions of East Tennessee.

The Code Orange Air Quality Alert means “ground level particulate matter concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.”

The department added that the general public is not likely to be affected, but children and adults, along with anyone suffering from a respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity.

Health officials said the highest ozone levels usually occur from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Middle Tennessee.

The alert is scheduled to end at midnight Thursday morning.