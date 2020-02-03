Air Canada flight safely lands in Madrid with damaged engine

MADRID (AP) —An Air Canada Boeing 767 aircraft with 128 passengers on board has made a safe emergency landing at Madrid Airport.

The Toronto-bound flight AC837 had departed from the Spanish capital in the early afternoon on Monday but had to request an emergency return after one of its two engines was damaged and a tire ruptured during take off.

There was no immediate information on what had caused the malfunctioning. The plane spent close to four hours flying in circles near Madrid to burn off fuel before making the emergency landing.

Spain’s Defense Ministry earlier dispatched an F18 fighter jet to evaluate the damage done to the landing gear.