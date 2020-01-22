Closings
Georgia Career Institute-Murfreesboro

Agent says Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at 77

News
Posted: / Updated:
Terry Jones

Terry Jones attends the press night for ‘The Book of Mormon’ at Prince Of Wales Theatre on March 21, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) — Terry Jones, a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, has died. he was 77 and had been suffering from dementia.

Jones’s agent says he died Tuesday evening. In a statement, his family said he died “after a long, extremely brave but always good humored battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”

PHOTOS: Notable deaths of 2020

With Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam, Jones formed Monty Python’s Flying Circus, whose anarchic humor helped revolutionize British comedy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar