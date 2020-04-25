Afternoon update: Monitoring storms for possible damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As a vigorous low-pressure center passes to our north this afternoon, we are monitoring the associated storms for severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center is maintaining a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) east of I-65 and a Marginal Risk elsewhere.

Very cold air aloft could produce hail, and damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.

As of mid afternoon, there had been some small hail, gusts to near 40 mph, and a few storms had developed weak circulations.

The timing of these storms is roughly between now and around 7pm for the News 2 Viewing area.

In the graphics of the HRRR Model below, red circles outline the lines of storms extending southward from low pressure passing to our north. Strong storms could develop anywhere inside those red circles.

Note: Timing could vary.