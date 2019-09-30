After two false school threats, law enforcement urges parents to talk to their children

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is that requesting parents to speak with their children about making false threats against schools after students threaten two different middle schools.

Officials say this behavior has been on the rise. Offenders have been criminally charged, and the law enforcement resources have been wasted in the making of these “false threats.”

According to Sheriff’s Captain Brad Harrison, two middle school students recently made false threats on social media. Apparently, they referenced bringing a gun to school, and warned students to not come to Blackman Middle School. An investigation ensued which determined the threats were not credible, and arrests were made.

“Due to the disruption the posts caused to the school, panic it created and services that were forced to be used to investigate the posts, the students were charged and now will have to appear in Juvenile Court,” Captain Harrison said.

Additionally, a secondary threat was made at Oakland Middle School where police say a student also threatened bringing a gun to school. That student was was charged.

In multiple occasions, the law enforcement officers say students told them they were just joking about the comments. However, officials warn students that these type of threats are always taken seriously and it’s never something to joke about.

“They result in massive disruptions at school,” said Rutherford County Schools Safety Director David Crim. “To curb this behavior, the school district is taking a hard stance to prosecute and discipline students to the fullest extent if they are involved in this type of inappropriate activity.”