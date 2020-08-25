After tornadoes, Tennessee Red Cross leads way for hurricane help during COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As Hurricane Laura makes her way toward the golf coast of Texas and Louisiana, organizations like the American Red Cross are opening shelters and preparing to help — a challenge, especially during a pandemic.

But how does that look?

The Tennessee chapter of the American Red Cross handled relief efforts following the March tornadoes. Now, they’re leading the way ahead of this hurricane.

“A disaster response now looks a lot different than it did before March,” said Sherri McKinney with the American Red Cross in Nashville, “Everyone has to wear a mask, our people are all in PPE… It is just the new way of operating now.”

Ahead of a disaster, the American Red Cross deploys volunteers to open evacuation shelters, often for dozens to hundreds of people in churches or schools.

“We are still setting up shelters throughout Louisiana, parts of Mississippi, Alabama. We are still handling the response the same way, it’s just the response may look different. And we have started opening up larger shelters again, but the plan is that we’re still gonna do that social distancing in the shelter,” McKinney explained.

And then there’s the possibility of those who need shelter — who are positive for COVID-19.

“If someone has tested positive for COVID and they still need shelter, we have to make plans for that, that means that they have to be in a quarantine situation,” she added.

Where lines once formed for buffet style meals, will now be walk up, grab, and go.

“We’re working with fellow organizations to have meals brought in that are individual type meals that would get say from a carry-out,” McKinney told News 2.

Before the pandemic hit, Red Cross had about 250 volunteers on the ground in Nashville for tornado response. By the time a tornado hit Chattanooga in April, they managed to cut that to about 20 people on the ground.

“One of the things that we saw change from boots on the ground type response with our case workers and our mental health workers is we are able to respond virtually,” McKinney said, “Now that is helping our older population of volunteers who can actually work virtually from home and still offer the help that they want to do.”

Case workers and mental health specialists worked from home, calling disaster victims.

Nationwide, the Red Cross is responding to more than 20 disasters right now, including the wild fires in California.

For driving and safety purposes, they’re trying to keep volunteers as close to their state as possible. McKinney said they’re predicting a level 5 or 6 response need from the Gulf Coast all the way up to Virginia with possible rain and flooding.

They still need those that are not high risk to help out on the ground.

“The majority base of our volunteers are over the age of 60, and that means what? They’re in the higher risk category, so we are in desperate need of replenishing our volunteer base that would be willing to go boots on the ground to a disaster in this pandemic,” she explained, “If you have the least bit of inkling of wanting to help out in a disaster, now is the time to volunteer with the Red Cross.”

McKinney also said responding during a pandemic is more expensive with extra supplies and safety precautions. You can help by making a financial donation by clicking here or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS.

