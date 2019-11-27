After nearly 50 years, sisters meet for first time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, especially for two sisters who are going to meet for the first time, Thanksgiving Eve.



Tammy Millwood and Sherry Lynn Crawford recently made the discovery they are half-sisters.



“I just can’t wait to get my arms around her and give her a big hug,” said Crawford. “Just really overwhelmed and so excited,” said Millwood. “She is my sister and I’m fully embracing the whole experience.”

Their conversations come easy, their childhood pictures are hard to tell apart.

“It’s just love, it’s like this instant bond on another level,” said Millwood.

But getting to this point has been an emotional journey, beginning when Tammy’s mother began her battle with stage four cancer.

“My mom got sick she was diagnosed in 2016 with stage four cancer and she fought it,” said Millwood.

That fight continued for more than a year.

But Millwood said her mother had a reason for prolonging her stay on earth.



“Dad couldn’t take it after a few days and he just said your mom has secrets,” said Millwood.



That secret – Tammy’s mother at age 18 gave up a baby girl for adoption.

“Knowing that she carried that her whole life and never shared it with us was just a huge shock in itself,” said Millwood. “So I was determined that I was going to find her and I told her that while we were in a hospice room that I’m going to find her.”



Mill wood’s family bought her a DNA kit through Ancestry.com.



Initially, results showed random hits than a few months later, quite the match.



The high numbers were a sign of a possible half-sibling.



“It was a lot at once, ‘oh I might have found her and then what do I do with this?’” said Millwood.



At the time, Crawford was about to end her quest to find her biological family.



“I had almost given up at that point and then I was message from Tammy and I about lost my mind,” said Crawford. The next conversation sealed the deal.



“She said, ‘my adoptive parents insisted that I’ve been named after my birth mother and her name was Sherry Lynn and that’s my name.’” Said Millwood. “And I told her on my mom’s name and a little bit of her story and she said ‘oh my God, it’s me, it’s me I’m your sister.’



The two plan to meet at the baggage claim.



“I’m blown away I never thought I would experience anything like this or even get to know who these people were and now the bonus, I have a sister,” said Crawford. “It’s incredible.”