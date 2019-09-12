After a wet summer, dry conditions taking over in parts of Middle Tennessee and South Kentucky

It’s hard to believe after the wet spring and summer we had, that it’s starting to get dry in parts of Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. The areas in yellow are considered “abnormally dry”. That’s not a drought designation but indicates that the decrease of rain in those areas is creating lower soil moisture and dry conditions.

“Since it’s the end of the growing season, what difference does that make? As we head through fall the fire danger increases.



Krissy Hurley from the National Weather Service explains:

“Our fire season really begins October into winter. And if you remember in 2016 when we were dry for much of the summer on into fall. And then we had the big fires over in east Tennesse”, Hurley noted.

“We are not expecting anything like that, as far as a fire season, since we have been so wet in the spring and summer. But if we continue on this dry path that we’re on, we’ll definitely see an increase in grass fires in the month of October.”



The latest 90 Day Outlook taking us through November is calling for equal chances of above-normal and below-normal precipitation. So, we’re just going to wait and see how the fall pans out.