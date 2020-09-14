After 9 years, Holly Bobo case ends in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — After nine years, the case regarding the murder of Holly Bobo is over.

Zach Adams was sentenced in 2017 to life in prison for the murder of Bobo. She disappeared in 2011 from her home in Decatur County and her remains were found three years later.

Jason Autry who testified at trial, helping convict Adams of murdering Bobo brokered a plea deal for his testimony against Adams.

On Monday, Jason Autry headed to court in Hardin County, following a delay in starting due to jail transport issues. Autry can no longer be called for testimony in this case. He received eight years on two charges, pleading guilty to facilitation to kidnapping and solicitation of murder, concurrent at 30-percent.

Autry has served that time and authorities said is expected to be released later this month.

The Decatur County Sheriff Keith Byrd told News 2 he did not agree with what happened Monday.

The Bobo family was in agreement with the deal for Autry.

