African American history honored at living museum event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Black History month is a time to recognize African American achievements and inspire everyone to believe in the power of a dream.

Lake Providence Missionary Baptist Church honored and celebrated black history with an interactive museum where visitors have an opportunity to listen and learn about the stories of historic African Americans as they walk through and review each exhibit.

Volunteers told stories in first person, many untold stories about those who made a contribution to their communities and beyond.











This event was open to the public and donations in the form of educational resources that are noteworthy to African American history were accepted.

Items such as artifacts, documents, books and pictures were on display.

“We want to educate them so they do know that there are great contributions that have been made in the past by great African Americans,” said Pastor H. Bruce Maxwell.

“It is a lot of work but it is a work of love when we get results like this my heart is overjoyed, the church is overjoyed we are so proud to put on an exhibit like this,” added Jackie Beaird.

The event took place in the fellowship hall of Lake Providence Missionary Baptist Church. It was the fourth year for the event.

