Affidavit: Man charged after urinating on Metro police car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police have charged a man with public intoxication and indecent exposure after an officer said he caught him urinating on a police cruiser.

According to a Metro Police affidavit, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near 3rd Avenue South and Symphony Place.

According to the affidavit, the officer was working a fixed post nearby as the suspect, David Troncoso, was seen urinating on the driver’s side rear tire of the patrol car.

When Troncoso saw the officer, police said he zipped up his pants and began to walk away.

Troncoso was detained and officers noticed he smelled like alcohol and appeared unsteady on his feet.

Metro police determined the man was highly intoxicated and could not care for himself.