NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Saturday, people have a chance to help local families working through the adoption process and enjoy some family entertainment at the same time.

Lipscomb University is hosting its ninth annual Adoption Rally at Saturday’s basketball games.

Fans get to support local families who are selling tickets to raise money for the adoption proce It is also Star Wars Day.

The women’s game starts at 1:30 p.m. and the men play Florida Gulf Coast at 4:00 p.m. on the Lipscomb Campus.