Actor John Schneider travels across Tennessee for flood relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Actor John Schneider is leading an effort to get some much-needed supplies to victims of the catastrophic floods that have devastated Middle Tennessee.

Schneider made arrangements for an 18-wheeler to collect emergency supplies at three locations in Tennessee.

Monday, August 30 at the Dunlap Mercantile on 15664 Rankin Ave in Rankin, Tennessee from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 31 at the Conduit Church on 1642 Lewisburg Pike in Franklin, Tennessee from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 1 at the Huckabee Theater at Trinity Music City USA in Hendersonville, Tennessee from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Schneider will be present at each of the locations to speak wit donors and thank them for contributing.

Schneider told News 2 his Louisiana home and studio property were wiped out in 2016 by historic back-to-back floods. He rebuilt John Schneider Studios, but says countless personal possessions and memorabilia spanning his entertainment career were lost forever.

“We lost everything twice in 2016. We had the 100-year flood in March followed by the1000-year flood in August. So we learned a lot about what to do. In fact, as I am standing here last night at about 10:30 p.m. the eye of Hurricane Ida went right over our studio. So, we are trying to find out what that looks like back there,” said Schneider.

Schneider says they gathered enough for about 30-40 families early on Monday morning.

“As you drive by, look for this, whether we are here or in Franklin or Hendersonville. Look for this trailer it kind of stands out. I want people to know how much it’s appreciated that folks are gathering together to help these folks in their time of need. A gentleman showed up on his motorcycle and said he couldn’t bring anything so he gave us $40. We also take cash donations,” explained Schneider.

Schneider says this is a great example of what makes this country great.

“I’m hoping people will take a lesson from this, including myself, and remain together on a sunny day. So that we can have a better form of communication within our communities so that we can be ready like minutemen and minute-women to help whenever we need to,” said Schneider.

Schneider says anyone who is a victim of flooding should remove the drywall of their homes. He says they’re also asking for drywall knives as well.

“If you’ve given any level of celebrity I believe you have an obligation to make sure that the mark you leave is not a stain. So, when need is upfront and center and you are made aware of it, you should act on it. You should do something,” said Schneider.

Accepted items for donating include:

Personal hygiene items Cleaning supplies Water Air mattresses Batteries Gloves Sunscreen Trash bags Rakes Shovels Plastic tote boxes Ice chests Non-perishable food items Diapers Pet food Toilet paper Paper towels Socks Alcohol wipes Bandages

News 2 will continue to follow flood relief efforts.