Actor Eddie Hassell, 30, killed in Texas shooting, police say

FILE – Cast member Eddie Hassell poses at the premiere of “Jobs” during the 2013 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 25, 2013. Hassell, known for his roles in the NBC show “Surface” and the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right,” has died after a shooting in Texas, police said. He was 30. The shooting happened early Sunday in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie. Police said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a shooting and found Hassell suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File)

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — The actor Eddie Hassell, known for his roles in the NBC show “Surface” and the 2010 film “The Kids Are All Right,” has died after a shooting in Texas, police said. He was 30.

The shooting happened early Sunday in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, police said. Grand Prairie police said in a statement that officers responded to a report of a shooting and found Hassell suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A representative for Hassell told Variety that the shooting appeared to be connected to a carjacking. Grand Prairie police said the motive remained under investigation, but that a car had been taken from the scene of the shooting.

No arrests have been made, but police said the car has since been recovered.