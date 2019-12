(KRON) —Actor Danny Aiello died Thursday night. He was 86.

Aiello’s family says he passed away at a medical facility in New Jersey where he was being treated for a sudden illness, TMZ reports.

Aiello starred in movies in the early 70’s including “Band the Drum Slowly,” “The Godfather Part II” and gained acclaim and a Best Supporting Oscar nomination for his role in Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing.