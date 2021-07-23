Activists react to removal of Nathan Bedford Forrest bust from Tennessee State Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Decades after the initial calls for the removal of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust were heard, the statue now has a new home at the Tennessee State Museum.

Activists, some singing with jubilee, were among those watching the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest being removed from the capitol.

“It’s a great day for our children and our children’s, children,” Rev. Venita Lewis, an activist said.

The removal of Forrest, a former KKK Grand Wizard and Confederate General who directed the killings of surrendering black soldiers, has had a place in the Capitol since 1978.

“What does it mean to have symbols erected that honor someone who did things that were completely against what I think we stand for in this country?” Rep. Harold Love, a Black Democrat from Nashville said.

Love says despite the resistance from the Speakers of the House and Senate, both voting against removal, the best place to put the statue is in a museum.

“For me, when you take down those symbols it signifies that we are trying our very best to move to a place where we do value and appreciate all human life, where we value and appreciate the ideas all people have,” Love said.

The struggle for removal of the controversial bust was built on decades of work, with the removal accelerated by last summer’s protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

“When you talk about someone who engaged in and profited by a system that owned people, we have to draw the line there; I think you cannot honor somebody who profited from the ownership of human beings,” Love said.

Moving forward, Love says he hopes the removal opens the door for genuine conversations that result in legislation that matches the values of Tennessee.

“I think one thing that we have not done is have a real conversation about race in this state of Tennessee and among my colleagues,” Love said.

Busts of two admirals were also removed and from the capitol and taken to the Tennessee State Museum along with Forrest.

The three busts are estimated to weigh up to 3,000 pounds each, with the removal costing $17,000.