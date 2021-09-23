Active search for armed burglary suspect in Brentwood, another in custody

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Brentwood Police have search teams actively looking for an armed burglary suspect Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said two suspects are accused of burglarizing vehicles and at least one home in the Grand Oaks neighborhood. One is already in custody.

Police K-9 units are searching for a second male suspect. They have asked for assistance by Metro police helicopter unit to find him.

Assistant Chief Richard Hickey said one of the suspects is accused of shooting a dog. The dog’s condition is not known, but Hickey said the dog was taken to a veterinarian hospital.

Meanwhile, police asked residents in the 500 block of Grand Oaks to shelter in place temporarily.

During their investigation, Hickey said a stolen car out of Nashville was recovered that they believe is involved in this crime spree.

Police also believe more homeowners may have been targeted.

News 2 has confirmed with Williamson County Schools that a brief shelter in place happened at Brentwood Middle, Brentwood High, Scales Elementary. Lipscomb cancelled outdoor activities.

All school activities have resumed.

News 2 has a crew at the scene bringing you instant updates.