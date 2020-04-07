Acting Navy boss submits resignation amid coronavirus uproar

WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly has submitted a letter of resignation to Defense Secretary Mark Esper. That’s according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the matter before an official announcement.

MORE: Navy leader calls fired carrier captain ‘naive’ or ‘stupid’

The official says Modly has also told staff he is quitting. Modly had created a combustible controversy by firing the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt last week, saying Capt. Brett E. Crozier had shown “extremely poor judgment” in widely distributing by email a letter calling for urgent help with the COVID-19 outbreak aboard his ship.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

© 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.