Acting Navy boss submits resignation amid coronavirus uproar

News

by: The Associated Press

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly has submitted a letter of resignation to Defense Secretary Mark Esper. That’s according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the matter before an official announcement.

MORE: Navy leader calls fired carrier captain ‘naive’ or ‘stupid’

The official says Modly has also told staff he is quitting. Modly had created a combustible controversy by firing the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt last week, saying Capt. Brett E. Crozier had shown “extremely poor judgment” in widely distributing by email a letter calling for urgent help with the COVID-19 outbreak aboard his ship.

