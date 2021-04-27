Act of love caught on camera: COVID ICU Nurses give patient a spa day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A local act of love is gaining traction online.

Frontline workers in the COVID Intensive Care Unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center are seen comforting a woman, fighting the virus, after being on a ventilator for weeks. News 2 spoke to the COVID ICU doctor who captured the heartwarming moment.

“I walked by the room and without any fanfare these nurses had undertaken the idea of giving her a spa day and they were brushing her hair out,” says Dr. Wes Ely, “These women and men, who are the nurses, to me, are the absolute frontline heroes and the amount of heart and love that they pour forth towards our patients just inspires me.”