Accused rapist’s week long jury trial results in mistrial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a week-long in court, a verdict was expected in the Jason Williams’ rape trial, but instead it was a mistrial.

News 2 has been covering this story since it began in 2017. We were even on scene when Williams was found and arrested after a manhunt last year.

Williams is accused of raping and kidnapping a Nashville woman in March of 2017.

The vote for the trial needed to be unanimous, but the jurors voted 11 to 1. That one lone juror resulted in a mistrial.

Davidson County’s District Attorney, Steve Hayslip says it’s unclear at this time if the case will be retried.