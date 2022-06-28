NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men accused of smashing city lights and vandalizing a high-traffic roundabout in downtown Nashville were charged Monday night.

Police said a witness recorded Joseph Knox, 38, and Michael Barnett, 39, smashing the glass out of light poles and pulling out potted plants at the roundabout on 8th Avenue South and Lafayette Street. The video reportedly showed the two swinging poles around.

During their arrest, MNPD said Barnett told officers he did it because he “didn’t have anything better to do.” Knox reportedly had to be strapped down in the patrol car because he was kicking the partition.

Both suspects were charged with felony vandalism.