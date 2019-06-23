Accused burglar removes security camera, gets caught anyway

Clarksville (WKRN) – Surveillance video alerted a Clarksville business owner to a break-in Saturday night. When officers arrived at the scene in the 500 block of Dover Road, they spotted 35-year old Joshua Johnson walking away from the area.

In a news release, Clarksville police said Johnson was in possession of property taken at the site. They later determined the accused burglar forced his way into the business, took property and removed a security camera after he saw it blinking.

Officer say they also found property in a trash can that had been removed from a vehicle parked in a secure, fenced area.

Johnson is charged with burglary and vehicle burglary. Police say he has a lengthy criminal history.