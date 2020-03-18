According to scientists COVID-19 is not man-made

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One question that a lot of people have been asking since COVID-19 emerged in China late last year is could this be a man-made virus? Scientists from the Scripps Research Institute have tackled this question head-on. Their results published in the scientific journal, Nature Medicine, found no evidence that this virus was created or manufactured in a laboratory.

In the study, Scripps Institute researchers looked at the genome sequence of the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic and compared it to another known virus. The genome sequence of the virus allowed researchers to look at the backbone of the virus. The structure indicates that the virus is not man-made, it is natural in its origins.

The Scripps researchers hypothesize that the virus originated naturally through two possible scenarios. In the first scenario, the virus jumped from an animal host to humans in its current form. In the second scenario, the virus jumped from an animal host to humans and then mutated into its current form while being passed from person to person.

The World Health Organization is also working to dispel many other myths regarding COVID-19. These myths are in the gallery below.