ACC sets fall football schedule, includes Notre Dame

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The ACC has made a decision on its upcoming football season, after the board of directors voted Wednesday to move forward with an 11-game schedule that begins the weekend of Sept. 12 — and includes FBS independent Notre Dame playing a full league schedule. This will only happen if public health guidance allows.
All ACC schools and Notre Dame will play 10 conference games and one nonconference game of their choosing. The Fighting Irish will be eligible for the ACC championship game.
The nonconference game must take place in the home state of the ACC institution, and all nonconference opponents must have met the medical protocol requirements as agreed upon by the ACC during the coronavirus pandemic.
The ACC shared each team’s conference schedule on social media soon after the announcement was made.
The ACC will release the full schedule at a later date, but it is likely that the additional league games will be scheduled on a regional basis to limit long-distance travel.