Absentee ballots ‘a very secure process’ says Davidson County Election Administrator

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With a record number of people seeking absentee ballots for Thursday’s election, how do you know your vote is safe?

It’s a question a lot of people have posed including President Trump, but Davidson County Election (Nashville) Administrator Jeff Roberts said the absentee ballot system using the mail is “a very secure process.”

Nashville had more than 52,000 people cast their ballots during early voting which ended Saturday, but another 33,000 requested absentee ballots.

It’s by far the most requests ever for absentee ballots during an election cycle in Nashville,

Two thirds of those absentee ballots–over 22,000 –have been returned are waiting to be counted beginning at 7:00 a.m. on election day.

Until then, the returned absentee ballots fill six-dark green containers similar to recycling bins in a locked room at the Davidson County Election Commission.

Each bin is filled to the brim containing an estimated 3,000 ballots. They are locked with numbered seals that state election officials have said Roberts.

“Only the (election) commissioners have keys to the locks,” added the election administrator. Those concerned about their absentee ballot getting through the mail and delivered properly for counting can track it through links on election commission websites.

“You’ll have to put in a little information, but at that point it will tell you if we have received your request and mailed your ballot to you,” added Roberts. “And there is a second date that lets you know your ballot has arrived back in our office.”

If there are fears of a ballot not getting here to an election commissions in time –which is 7 p.m. Thursday–or it would be lost, a voter still has the option of going to the polls.

