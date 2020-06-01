Above normal activity expected as Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins

(WKRN) — The Atlantic hurricane season is officially here. As if there isn’t enough to deal with in the year 2020, an above-normal year is expected, according to experts.

News 2 spoke to Dr. Gerry Bell a NOAA hurricane specialist, about what to expect. Dr. Bell told us, “We’re predicting another above-normal season with a 60 percent chance it will be above normal. We’re predicting a lot of activity. 13 to 19 named storms, of which we think 6 to 10 will become hurricanes, and 3 to 6 of those will become major hurricanes. So now is the time to start getting prepared for the hurricane season.”

While above-normal activity in the tropics does not guarantee a US landfall, more storms mean more chances for landfall. Remember, it only takes one storm to change your life.

It’s not just those on the coast who need to get prepared. Here in Middle Tennessee, tropical systems that move inland pose a significant threat.

“We see some of these hurricanes and tropical storms, especially these slow-moving ones, take very long inland tracks and produce 10, 20 inches of rain along their path. So inland flooding is a very real concern. Especially for Nashville, Tennessee, and the surrounding areas.”

In 2017, Hurricane Harvey moved through Middle Tennessee as an intense Tropical Depression. Flash flooding due to 8 to 10 inches of rain and four tornado touchdowns were the result.

So, yes, you do have to prepare for tropical systems here in Middle Tennessee and now’s the time to make a plan. Dr. Bell recommends visiting ready.gov and hurricanes.gov for more information.