Abdur’Rahman taken off TN death row more than 30 years later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville judge agreed to take a man off death row in a plea deal Tuesday morning.

Abu-Ali Abdur’Rahman has been on Tennessee’s death row for more than 30 years after he was convicted of killing a suspected drug dealer in 1986.



Judge Monte Watkins agreed to the plea taking Abu-Ali Abdur’Rahman off death row.

The plea deal changed Abdur’Rahman death row sentence to a life sentence.

Those opposing the death penalty were there just minutes ago and agreed with the decision. In the past, Abdur’Rahman’s supporters have said they believe his trial was unjust after eight jurors stated they no longer have confidence in their verdict.