Abandoned South Nashville home destroyed in fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that destroyed a home in South Nashville Tuesday night. 

The fire began around 11:45 a.m. at a home in the 14000 block of Old Hickory Boulevard.  

The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene. Then the home partially-collapsed as crews worked to extinguish the blaze. 

Fire officials told News 2 the home did not have electricity and is believed to be abandoned. No one was injured in the fire. 

The cause remains under investigation.  

