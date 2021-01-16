A wintry scene around Tennessee and Kentucky!

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)– While some folks woke up to wet grass, others woke up to a winter wonderland! Snow fell overnight Friday, into Saturday morning, and made for a pretty picture across the Plateau, and parts of Kentucky.

Snow in Cookeville (from Eliseo Ríos).

Cookeville clocked in at 1.25″ by early Saturday morning. Snow covered the grass around the area, and stuck to roofs, cars, and trees, making for a very wintry scene. White House, Lafayette, and Iconium (Cannon County) weren’t far off, with totals right around 1.0″.

Snow in Lafayette (from Brandy White).

Many of our friends in Kentucky woke up to find Old Man Winter outside their doors. Reports from Scottsville (Allen County) came in at 1.0″, and the number was matched by Flippin (Monroe County), Bowling Green (Warren County), and Rich Pond (Warren County).

Scottsville snow (from Cindy Farley).

Don’t forget, you can always send your weather photos and videos to pix@wkrn.com !