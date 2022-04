Beautiful and breezy this weekend with 60s to start and mid-80s in the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday.

It will be a great weekend to get out and enjoy the outdoors, BUT don’t forget the sunscreen!

Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms comes our way on Monday with a cold front.

That front will cool things down to 60s for highs and 40s for lows Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornng, so don’t stow away the jacket, just yet. But maybe the heavy coat can go!