‘A tragedy happened here’: New video shows van at homicide scene fully engulfed in flames

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New video shows the moments a van went up in flames with a man inside. It happened Tuesday night in the parking lot of Parkway Baptist Church in northern Davidson County.

A neighbor captured cell phone video of the van on fire from his home across the street. Metro Police confirmed Wednesday they found a man inside and are still working to identify him.

Alex Sutton lives down the street from where it happened and says his neighborhood is normally pretty quiet.

“It’s a relatively sleepy neighborhood. There’s not a ton of crime,” Sutton said. “You don’t hear about a ton of robberies or that kind of stuff and you certainly don’t hear about bodies being found in vans very often.”

Metro Police are investigating this as a homicide, but haven’t released many other details surrounding the case.

“There’s a tragedy that happened here yesterday, and I hope we end up finding out more about it,” Sutton said. “Whoever they belong to I hope they end up getting closure and peace. It’s just sad.”

If you know anything about what happened, call Metro Police or Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.