A stinky situation: 12 South residents experiencing spotty trash service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Homeowners along 12th Avenue South say inconsistent waste services leaves trash piling up in back alley.

“I get all upset about it,” said Brenda Woodson, who has lived in her home for 47 years.

Woodson lives next door to Bobbie Smith, who has also had trash issues.

“They pick up some people’s trash, and some people they leave,” said Smith, who has lived in her home for 33 years.

📧 Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to Metro Water Services, the company responsible for providing waste services for their neighborhood, a complaint was submitted to the company for the first time on March 16.

“I just want to know the problem you know?” said Woodson. “We have been here for so long and we’ve never had this problem.”

Woodson and Smith say the service is inconsistent, sometimes leaving them with piles of trash for weeks at a time.

“Sometimes the bag bursts,” said Smith. “You have stuff in the bottom of the can. We too old to clean that stuff up. I can’t clean it up and my children don’t want to!”

The company told News 2 the issue is most likely human error saying other factors such as visual obstacles or failure to be at the curb can also cause cans to be missed.